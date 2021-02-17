Priyanka Chopra hopes for harmony between Pakistan, India in new book

Priyanka Chopra is ready to bury the controversial hatchet of years past as she hopes for harmony between Pakistan and India, according to BBC reporter Haroon Rashid’s insight.

Almost two years after the Bollywood diva landed in hot waters for her nationalistic ‘Jai Hind’ tweet during a tense stand-off between Pakistan and India in Feb. 2019, Chopra reportedly mentions the incident in her new book, a memoir titled Unfinished.

Rashid took to Instagram to share a teaser of his interview with Chopra, underneath which a user questioned whether Rashid asked her about her “behavior as a UN ambassador when India conducted a ‘raid’ on Balakot in Pakistan?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haroon Rashid (@iharoonrashid)

To this, Rashid shared an insight from Chopra’s book, writing, “She talks in her book about her hopes for harmony between India and Pakistan.” According to him, the Quantico star also shared a heartwarming anecdote of “how a Pakistani British Airways agent gave her parents a seat on a flight when they really needed it.”

“She said she hoped the countries could share such warm exchanges always. And you’ll have to find out if I ask her more about her increasing public silence when the full interview releases,” concluded Rashid.

Guess we will have to wait to find out Chopra’s full stance on the issue.

