Pro-Kashmiris resolution tabled in Iran’s parliament

TEHRAN: A resolution supporting Kashmiris’ struggle in occupied Kashmir has been presented in the Iranian parliament, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A member of the Iranian parliament, Ali Mathari, presenting the resolution said that all the Muslim countries including Iran had an important responsibility regarding the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims and the Kashmir dispute.

He said Iran could not remain dissociated from the fate and destination of Muslim Ummah. “Ending special status of Kashmir was an important matter and the Muslim countries should support the people of Kashmir in this hour of trouble.” The people of Kashmir, he added, are innocent and India is cruel because it is violating the legal rights of the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, a US-based organization, Genocide Watch, has issued an alert urging the members of the United Nations to warn India against committing genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The watchdog, in a statement issued in Washington, asked the international community to prevent the impending genocide in occupied Kashmir.

The organisation also gave a list of risk factors for genocide that are early warnings of massacres in the occupied territory and they include prior genocidal massacres and continuing impunity for such killings, continued armed conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, an exclusionary ideology of Hindutva by Modi led government, communication blackout and cut-off of the territory with rest of the world and widespread violations of basic human rights.

