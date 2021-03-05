Probe reveals Ayesha’s husband ‘asked her’ for suicide & making its video

Indian police revealed Friday that 23-year-old Ayesha who jumped into the river fatally after she recorded a video, had a telephonic conversation with her husband which allegedly propelled her to end her life.

The Ahmedabad Police accessed the 70-minute call recording wherein her husband Arif can be heard telling the deceased, “Go die and send me a video of your death”.

Police have unearthed Arif’s mobile phone that revealed Ayesha spoke to him for 70 minutes before she took the final plunge.

As reported by the Indian local media, 23-year-old Ayesha died by suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad in Gujarat soon after recording a video on her mobile phone.

Ayesha’s husband, a resident of Rajasthan, was subsequently arrested from Pali and the bereaved family alleges Arif was having an affair with another girl. The claims are being investigated by the police.

Police are also investigating whether Arif used to harass Ayesha to bring dowry money because of the third woman.

Pertinent to consider that earlier in 2020, Ayesha had filed a dowry harassment case against Arif and his family at an Ahmedabad local police station.

