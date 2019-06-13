Production orders for Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Rafique issued

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday issued production orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Hamza Shehbaz and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Both the members of Punjab Assembly will attend the budget session starting today.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz is currently under the remand of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until June 26, in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.

While Rafique is also in the accountability watchdog’s custody in connection to the Paragon Housing Society scam along with his brother Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Punjab Assembly session will be held at Assembly Building in Lahore tomorrow (Thursday). During the session, the provincial budget will be presented on Friday at 3 in the afternoon.

