Professor’s wife shot dead in Karachi for resisting robbery

KARACHI: A woman was shot dead near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi for resisting robbery, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police officials, a woman identified as Shazia was shot by robbers for showing resistance during a robbery attempt. The bullet penetrated the car’s roof and hit the woman’s head, said police.

A broken purse hook and a 30 bore bullet shell were found from the car of a woman which shows that it was a robbery attempt, added police.

She was shifted to hospital for medical aid where she scummed to her injuries. The deceased was the wife of NED University’s professor, Ali Raza.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started the search of victims.

