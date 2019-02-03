Progress and development will be visible in two years, says minister

KHANPUR, Punjab: Federal Minister for Planning and Statistics Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar says the progress and development of the country will become evident in the next two years, ARY News reported Sunday.

Speaking to media here, the minister claimed that the past governments ruined administrative structure of the country, adding the incumbent government was taking measures for its overhauling.

The government has entered more three agreements with China, he informed. “These include industrial development, agricultural cooperation and socio-economic development.”

He told that bridges over river Indus will complete this year.

The minister said power projects and water preservation projects will be launched in Rahim Yar Khan this year.

Couple of weeks ago, Bakhtiar had said China would release $1bn grant for less privileged areas in the country.

Khusro Bakhtiar said that the government would take benefit from Chinese model to eliminate poverty from the country. He said that China would also invest in petrochemical sector.

He had said that special economic zones under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be made functional soon. He said that the government would take measures to boost agriculture sector and would reduce import.

The minister said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focus was on elimination poverty from the country. He said that the PTI-led government was finalizing Gwadar’s master plan.

