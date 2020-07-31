ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has shed light on the importance of promoting the construction, terming it vital to fulfil dreams of youth to get jobs and poor people to own houses, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan gave a series of instructions to the concerned officials while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development today.

The declaration of the meeting stated that the committee is becoming useful for encouraging the stakeholders of the construction sectors especially builders and developers, whereas, the construction activities are being promoted due to special facilities and relaxations by the federal government.

It stated the 13 prominent builders have assured the premier to invest in the construction sector. The builders’ representatives expressed hopes for a record economic activities up to Rs13 trillion during the next 4-5 months and around 100,000 housing units will be constructed. The representatives said that builders and developers were being encouraged to increase the construction activities.

The facilities provided by the federal government for NOCs and permission letters have also created ease for the business community associated with the construction sector.

The representatives of ABAD assured the federal government of initiating construction projects in the a few months.

During the meeting, the premier expressed satisfaction over the increase in economic activities and assurance of multi-million construction projects.

PM Imran Khan praised Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments for establishing and activating a portal and one-window operation. He also directed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to follow the same pattern to promote construction sector.

He said the purpose of shifting operations to an online medium will ensure transparency.

The authorities have been directed by the premier to ensure timely and uninterrupted supplies of electricity and gas to the new construction sites besides order the helpline to effectively perform on federal level.

The present government has paid special attention to eliminate negative impacts of coronavirus pandemic on the national economy and expediting economic activities through prioritising construction sector.

