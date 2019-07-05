Protection of media workers’ rights govt’s top priority: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that government was committed to the protection of rights of media workers, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a function of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (APNEC) at National Press Club (NPC), she said the rights of media workers would be protected at all costs.

“A comprehensive media policy needs to be prepared to resolve the problems of media workers,” she said.

The Special Assistant expressed confidence that the government will succeed in preparing this policy in collaboration with the media organizations.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has restored the confidence of investors and the world is now ready for economic partnership with Pakistan.

She further said that PTI’s billion tree tsunami project has been acknowledged by world institutions.

Earlier in the day, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that no one is above the law in Naya Pakistan.

“Naya Pakistan is the name of rule of law and constitution”, she said in her tweeter message.

She said those who used to consider law as submissive to them are facing the independent law for the first time. Therefore, there will be hue and cry on it.

