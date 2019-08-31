Protection of minorities top priority of govt: Governor Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that 80-85 percent work has been completed on Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the visits of the Sikh community to their holy places.

He was addressing an international Sikh convention in Lahore on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Governor said road infrastructure is being improved to ensure easy access of Sikh community to Nankana Sahib.

He said that Lahore’s safe city project is also being expanded to Nankana Sahib to ensure foolproof security there.

Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor reflects the love and affection of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sikhs and minorities.

He said no impediment including the tension in relations with India will be allowed to come in the way of opening of Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Governor said both Islam and Sikhism preach love, affection, compassion and we need to promote this message for world peace and stability.

He said it is also time that we stand by the oppressed people be they are in occupied Kashmir or any other place.

Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said protection of the rights of minorities is the foremost priority of the present government.

