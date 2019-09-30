Protest in Finland denounces Indian actions in occupied Kashmir

HELSINKI: An anti-India protest demonstration was held in Helinski, the capital of Finland, to condemn the latest New Dehli’s actions in occupied Kashmir.

The protest demonstration was arranged by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation European Union zone. The protesters carrying Azad Kashmir’s flags, banners and placards were chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They also condemned the Indian tribunal’s unilateral and biased decision to uphold the ban on JKLF without any concrete evidence and proper judicial proceedings. The protesters said that the ban was imposed and then upheld by the Indian judiciary on the wishes of the Hindu extremist Indian government led by Narendra Modi.

As per a detailed statement issued by the party, the participants said that the demand for the fundamental rights of the people, especially the right to self-determination and freedom is not against any international law nor is it illegal to raise a voice against state terrorism.

The protesters demanded the immediate release of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The grim situation remained unchanged in Indian occupied Kashmir on 57th consecutive day, today, due to continued restrictions and communication blackout imposed by Narendra Modi-led communal government.

Normal life continues to remain crippled in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to the snapping of mobile and internet services and closure of shops, markets, business establishments and educational institutions as well as the absence of public transport, as per Kashmir Media Service.

Comments

comments