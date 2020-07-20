Transporters continue protest against ban on inter-city bus services in Karachi

KARACHI: Transporters on Monday announced to continue their protest against ban imposed on inter-city bus services in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the transporters blocked Super Highway and staged a protest demonstration today. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and ‘FixIt’ founder Alamgir Khan was also present in the demonstration.

On the occasion, the transporters announced to continue their protest till acceptance of their demands. They were of the view that due to the prolonged lockdown, transporters and workers have been facing starvation.

Earlier on April 30, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah had said that provincial government would not lift the ban on public transport in Sindh until the countrywide lockdown ended.

Talking to media in Karachi, the Sindh transport minister had said that govt was implementing on the smart lockdown strategy and had allowed some industries to resume their operations.

Awais Shah had said that transporters cooperated with the government during the lockdown in the province and they [Sindh govt] would not leave them alone in these difficult times.

