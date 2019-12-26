Relatives protest at Lahore road over two missing girls

LAHORE: Relatives of two missing girls on Thursday staged protest at Ferozepur Road in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, two girls went missing from Ichra Bazar Lahore after they went there for shopping purpose.

The family claimed that they initially went to police for registering a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident, however, officials there received a complaint but paid no heed over registering the report.

This led us to come out on the Ferozepur Road and block it unless our demand to register a FIR and recover our girls are not met, said the protesters.

The protest on the road led to massive traffic jam, causing difficulty for the commuters.

It is pertinent tom mention here that a report published in April this year said that Punjab’s capital city Lahore surpassed Karachi and Islamabad in curbing crime and moves 36 steps down from the 138th position with crime index 46.9 in 2018 to 174th (42.06) this year.

The World Crime Index released the updated crime status for 2019. The index lists 319 mega cities of the world, including three of Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Karachi and Islamabad dropped 11 and six steps, respectively, in the index of the cities reporting bad crime rate.

As per the Crime Index 2019, Islamabad ranks 232 with crime index of 32.88 and Karachi 61 with 58.43 crime index.

In 2018, Karachi ranked 50 with crime index 62.20 and Islamabad 226 (38.05) that showed both the cities improved their positions in controlling crime.

