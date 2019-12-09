Protest against Sharif family outside Avenfield flats

LONDON: Enraged mob staged a protest demonstration against Sharif family outside Avenfiled flats in London, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the protesters carrying banners and placards of the Sharif family chanted high-pitched slogans of ‘Gali Gali mein shor hai ..sara tabbar chor hai’, outside the Avenfield apartments.

The enraged protesters tried break into the flats but police stopped them and controlled over the situation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson in a statement issued here on Monday has ruled out impression of mobilizing the people to protest against the Sharif family in London.

The party has nothing to do with the protest held outside the Avenfield apartments, he added.

Read more: Nawaz gets 10 years in prison and Maryam 7 in Avenfield case

It may be noted that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with his younger brother the Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, is currently in London for his treatment.

He was given bail on the medical grounds and later was allowed to fly to London in the light of his medical reports developed by the medical board.

