Karachi’s anti-encroachment drive faces protesters, LEAs called for help

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in alliance with district authorities in the Saddar area have Friday night set out on an anti-encroachment operation, ARY News reported.

The night operation, which is part of a drive to bring down structures and shops built on encroached and illegal lands, has reportedly met confrontation with protestors.

The protesters opposing the drive have come in direct action with law enforcement agencies, blockading the roads for commuters, after the negotiations between the parties fall out.

KMC’s anti-encroachment team and the relevant authorities preparing to materialize their operation have called up for reinforcement and heavy machinery including water cannon to restrain clashes.

The operation is set to kick start from Saddar’s Rambo Center and will likely continue till the teams have achieved night’s targets.

READ: KDA pauses anti-encroachment operation over police’s request

Separately to happen yesterday, another anti-encroachment operation, in the Korangi district of the metropolis, was temporarily halted by Karachi Development Authority (KDA) as police were busy in assisting polio vaccination teams in Korangi.

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) announced to pause the anti-encroachment drive over the request of senior superintendent police (SSP) Korangi.

In a letter sent by KDA’s Director Estate and Enforcement Department to the concerned department, it was stated that the anti-encroachment drive was postponed over the request of SSP Korangi. The drive will resume on January 19.

It stated that an anti-polio drive is underway in Korangi from January 11 to 17 and police officials are busy in assisting vaccination teams.

