Students arrested over protest in Quetta set free, SP city removed

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has said protesting students who were arrested after they tried to reach the chief minister’s residence in Quetta have been set free.

Taking to Twitter, he said the provincial government had not ordered the arrest of the students as police took them into custody after a clash between them and the police personnel. He added the police was immediately ordered to release the arrested students.

The chief minister said the SP City has been removed from his post over the incident and pledged to take appropriate action against a lady constable for mishandling the protesters.

Over two dozen students were arrested reportedly after they attempted to march towards the chief minister’s house after staging a sit-in in the provincial capital. They have been protesting online classes in universities across the province for the past few weeks under the banner of Students Action Committee.

