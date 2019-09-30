22 incidents of protests in occupied Kashmir since PM Khan’s UN speech

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, restrictions have been further intensified particularly after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s powerful speech on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Police vans fitted with speakers are making public announcements in Srinagar and other parts of the territory warning people against defying restrictions. Additional troops have been deployed and access to the markets blocked with concertina wires to prevent protests, Kashmir Media Service reported.

All shops, transport, internet and other channels of communication continue to remain suspended as Kashmiris are facing a crippling 56-day lockdown imposed by India.

Meanwhile, Indian troops killed another youth in custody, raising the toll to seven during the past 48 hours in the occupied territory. Earlier, during cordon and search operations the troops martyred three youth in Ganderbal and three in Ramban district in Jammu region.

Al Jazeera TV reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aggressive speech touched a chord with many Kashmiris reeling under the unprecedented communications blackout and travel restrictions in place since August 5 in the territory.

The report said that firecrackers were burst and slogans shouted in the territory since PM Imran Khan ended his belligerent speech at the United Nations. Police recorded at least 15 late night protests and eight daytime incidents of stone-pelting and clashes with Indian forces over the past 48 hours in Srinagar. Many youngsters managed to enter mosques and used their public address system to raise anti-India slogans and play freedom songs. The forces fired teargas shells to break up the protests.

Comments

comments