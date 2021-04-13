Police announce alternate routes amid protests of religious group

ISLAMABAD/Lahore: The capital city’s traffic police has announced alternate routes for traffic amid protests of a religious party, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The police in a statement said that alternate routes for traffic have been arranged for Dhokri Chowk, Bhara Kahu, Kashmir Chowk, Rawat Chowk Karar, Trinol, Faizabad and IJP Road.

According to police, Rawal Dam Road, Tiramari Road, Faisal Avenue, Express Road, Jinnah Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Seven, Nine, Ten and Eleven Avenue roads have also been opened for traffic.

Moreover, Ataturk Avenue, and Constitution Avenue of Islamabad have also been open for the vehicular movement, Traffic Police department said.

It is to be mentioned here that the protesters have also blocked roads in various parts of Lahore. Protesters have blocked roads at Lahore Ring Road, Darogha Wala Chowk, Karol Ghati, Bhatta Chowk, Shanghai Bridge Ferozpur Road, Battery Stop and Imamia Colony Crossing.

According to authorities, Jail Road, Mall Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road, Thokar Chowk, Barki Road, Multan Road and Gulbarg Main Boulevard Road have been opened for the vehicular traffic.

It is to be mentioned here that the religious groups activists have staged sit-ins at various points in main cities causing massive traffic jams at various thoroughfares across the country .

