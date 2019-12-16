Proton X-70 handed over to Abdul Razzak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: A Proton X-70 car, gifted to Prime Minister Imran Khan by his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on Monday was handed over to the Pakistani government in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The ceremony of handing over the keys was held at the Malaysian Embassy in the federal Capital.

The keys of the car were handed over to PM’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood by the Malaysian High Commissioner.

The Malaysian Prime Minister had announced the gift for Prime Minister Pakistan, Imran Khan during his visit to Pakistan earlier in August.

Mahathir Mohamad had also announced to set up an assembly plant of the vehicle manufacturer in Pakistan.

Read more: Mahathir Mohamad conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan

PROTON Holdings Berhad is a Malaysian automotive company and automobile corporation active in automobile design, manufacturing, distribution and sales.

Mahathir Bin Mohamad was appointed prime minister of Malaysia in 1981, retired in 2003, and returned to the office in 2018.

Earlier on November 30, Malaysian prime minister’s special envoy and Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Marzuki extended an official invitation from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for the KL Summit, being held in Kuala Lumpur on 18-20 December 2019.

Comments

comments