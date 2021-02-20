Provinces provided second batch of COVID-19 vaccine: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said that overall 3,14,500 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been provided to various parts of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The second consignment of coronavirus vaccine has been provided to provinces, as vaccination drive for health workers continuing across the country, the NCOC said in a statement.

Punjab has been provided overall 1,18,000 vaccine shots, while Sindh has been given 1,21,000 vaccine jabs, the NCOC said in its statement.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been supplied 28,000 vaccines, Balochistan 16,000, Islamabad 15,500, Azad Kashmir 11,000 and Gilgit-Baltistan region 5,000 vaccines till now, according to the NCOC.

Earlier, the second consignment of coronavirus vaccine reached Karachi overnight. An aircraft carrying the vaccine consignment of Chinese Sinopharm landed in Karachi.

Director Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Sindh, has stated that additional 37,000 doses of the vaccine have been provided to the province.

The federal government had earlier announced opening registration for citizens aged 65 years and above for COVID-19 vaccine shots.

“Just write down your CNIC number and send a message on 1166. Inshallah vaccinations for this age group will start in March,” a federal official said in his statement.

A countrywide COVID vaccination drive started on February 3 after 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China.

