Provincial Minister’s relative caught under fraud, illegal occupation charges

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption department apprehended the brother of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Riaza Fatyana’s brother for involvement in fraud and forced land occupation, ARY News reported.

According to details, Iqbal Fatyana, Riaz’s brother was taken into custody with serious criminal accusations against him.

The anti-corruption department also revealed the arrest of a partner who allegedly aided Iqbal Fatyana, his name was revealed to be Muhammad Sharif.

The prime suspect, Aftab Iqbal Fatyana is also closely related to provincial minister for women development Punjab, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana.

