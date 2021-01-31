PS-43 by-polls: PPP candidate tests coronavirus positive

SANGHAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate contesting by-elections on PS-43 Sanghar-III, Jam Shabir Ali Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Shabir Ali Khan underwent coronavirus diagnosis at the Jamshoro Laboratory, which was positive. He has quarantined himself at his house after testing COVID-19 positive.

It is to be noted that Shabbir Ali Khan to contest by-polls on PS-43 Sanghar – III against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Mushtaque Junejo along with 15 other candidates on February 16.

Read more: Coronavirus kills 34 more as another 1,599 test positive in Pakistan

The seat was vacant due to the demise of PPP MPA, Jam Madad Ali.

There are 157,210 registered voters including 88,034 males and 69,196 females in the constituency. 132 polling stations would be set up in which 34 are for women and 34 for the men while 64 polling stations would be collective.

A foolproof security plan has been devised under which 1601 police personnel including 98 women cops would perform security duties while assistance of Sindh Rangers would also be available.

Comments

comments