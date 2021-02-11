Malir by election: Local holiday announced on polling day in PS-88

KARACHI: The election authorities have announced local holiday in Sindh Assembly’s PS-88 constituency on the polling day, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The polling for the by election on Sindh Assembly’s vacant seat of PS-88 Malir will be held on February 16.

The constituency fell vacant due to the death of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) MPA from Malir and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch due to the novel coronavirus infection in June last year.

“The preparations have been finalized for the by election,” District Returning Officer (DRO) Nadeem Haider has said.

The DRO while announcing local holiday in the constituency on polling day, said that the order will also enforce over voters having jobs in government and private sector.

It is to be mentioned here that a candidate had earlier filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking the court order for holiday in PS-88 constituency on the polling day.

The election commission has set up 108 polling stations in the constituency for the by election, out of which 36 have been declared sensitive and 33 others as highly sensitive.

