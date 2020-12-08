Buyer sent brick instead of PS5 console after paying $878

A buyer was sent a brick instead of a PlayStation 5 console after paying $878 (£640) which on sale on eBay by a scammer.

A man in Utah was scammed by a seller who sent a concrete brick by placing it in a PS5 box for which the buyer paid almost double the retail price.

It emerged that many cunning buyers put their console on sale onto eBay with huge asking prices.

The man lodged a complaint to the police, who recommended he contact eBay for a refund.

The scam’s report shortly after eBay issued a warning about scammers trying to sell photos of the PS5, rather than the console itself.

eBay said: “We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users.

“We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers.

“For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description.

“Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform.”

Several customers have also claimed that their PS5 consoles were stolen or even replaced with other items which they pre-ordered from Amazon UK, Mirror UK reported.

Comments

comments