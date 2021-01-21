ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency Anti-Corruption Wing on Thursday arrested a pseudo assistant director of the FIA, who looted people by luring them into the trap of offering jobs in Islamabad ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per sources, a resident of Nowshera, identified as Afaque Ahmed was arrested over presenting himself as assistant director of the FIA. The arrested is accused of Rs1.5mn fraud under the name of appointments in the IB.

The laptop, mobile phone and cash were recovered from the custody of the arrested. Further investigation from Afaque Ahmed was underway.

Back in the month of November 2018, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had arrested a man pretending to be an army officer from Karachi’s area of Mubina Town area.

The pseudo army officer was wanted in several criminal incidents.

Comments

comments