PSL 5 Final: Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars to fight for the title today

KARACHI: Cultural rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns for winning the trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 in the final match to be played at National Stadium, Karachi today, ARY News reported.

The today’s match will undisputedly be the biggest in PSL history as both teams have qualified for the PSL final for the first time in history.

Likely XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Mohammad Faizan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Read: Determined Kings, confident Qalandars eye PSL 5 trophy in ‘Final Takra’

Imad, Babar, Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Umer Khan and others asked fans in their individual video messages to support them from homes as they are their strength.

Read: KKvLQ: Imad Wasim beats Sohail Akhtar in darts

Comments

comments