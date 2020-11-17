PSL 5 Final: Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars to fight for the title today
KARACHI: Cultural rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns for winning the trophy of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 in the final match to be played at National Stadium, Karachi today, ARY News reported.
The today’s match will undisputedly be the biggest in PSL history as both teams have qualified for the PSL final for the first time in history.
Likely XIs
Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chadwick Walton, Imad Wasim, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Sohail Akhtar, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Mohammad Faizan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Read: Determined Kings, confident Qalandars eye PSL 5 trophy in ‘Final Takra’
Imad, Babar, Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Umer Khan and others asked fans in their individual video messages to support them from homes as they are their strength.
👑 #KingSkipper #ImadWasim needs full support from all the #KingsKayFans out there‼️
Lets show lots of love for our boys to get the 🏆 in the Final Match of #HBLPSLV against #Qalandars 🤞🏻#YehHaiKarachi #PhirSeTayyarHain #IntoTheFinals #DoItForDeano #KKvLQ @simadwasim pic.twitter.com/2acoHGGMcf
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) November 16, 2020
Read: KKvLQ: Imad Wasim beats Sohail Akhtar in darts
Our 👑 #KingBatsman & the Top Scorer of #HBLPSLV ; #BabarAzam is super excited for the Finale ‼️
Come on #KingsKayFans show your lots of love & support for #KK 🤞🏻#YehHaiKarachi #PhirSeTayyarHain #IntoTheFinals #DoItForDeano #KKvLQ @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/WvDBxSE64M
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) November 16, 2020
Our 👑 #KingPacer #MohammadAmir shares his kind words for All The Cricketing Fans out there ‼️
We hope to see a good sportsmanship from both the finalists of #HBLPSLV 🤞🏻#YehHaiKarachi #PhirSeTayyarHain #IntoTheFinals #DoItForDeano #KKvLQ @iamamirofficial pic.twitter.com/y20JjR4bB0
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) November 16, 2020
Our 👑 #KingHitter @SharjeelLeo14 says that he will be missing the crowd at NSK 🏟️ in the Final Match of #HBLPSLV against #LahoreQalandars ‼️
Best of Luck #Kings ; go get the 🏆 this time for Deano… 🤞🏻#YehHaiKarachi #PhirSeTayyarHain #IntoTheFinals #DoItForDeano #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/lt9hEOjI1D
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) November 16, 2020
Check out the special message of our 👑 #King #UmerKhan for all #KingsKayFans ‼️
Lets support #KarachiKings in this final showdown of #HBLPSLV 👊🏻#YehHaiKarachi #PhirSeTayyarHain #IntoTheFinals #DoItForDeano #KKvLQ @iUmerkhan15 pic.twitter.com/sUlFdvWyYo
— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) November 16, 2020