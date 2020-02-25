PSL 5: How well our cricket stars know Pakistani pop culture?

Cricket stars taking part in Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition were asked questions about how well they know celebrities and Pakistani pop culture.

The players were shown pictures of different celebrities in a video shared on PSL’s official page. Here are their guesses:

Humayun Saeed

Seeing a picture of the veteran actor, Zalmi’s Hassan Ali said Meray Paas Tum Nahi Ho.

The photo reminded Gladiator Naseem Shah of an interesting story when his brother called him to say Danish (the character played by Humayun in MPTH) has died and they need to attend his funeral.

Karachi Kings’ fast bowler Mohammad Amir said Danish may have died in the show, but Humayun is alive and you will see him during PSL 5.

Ayeza Khan

All-rounder Shoaib Malik said his mother watched the actress’ drama and he plans on catching up on all the episodes as well. Ofcourse, he knows the actress.

“Do takkay ki aurat kay lye app mujhe 50 million de rahay thay” was Amir’s first reaction on seeing the starlet’s picture. He is probably referring to her character, Mehwish for which he said she received a lot of fame. “This is Ayeza Khan,” he concluded.

Naseem states the obvious seeing her photo “Ye tou larki hai (this is a girl) His Quetta Gladiators teammate Muhammad Hasnain was quick to remind him this is the same girl for whom Danish died.

“What’s her name,” asks Naseem who adds she is beautiful. “Ayeza Khan,” Hasnain responds.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi couldn’t recall Ayeza’s name but he did remember that she played a negative character in MPTH.

Rumman Raees made a correct guess as well!

Mehwish Hayat

Junaid Khan, Amir and Hasnain instantly guessed the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient upon seeing her picture but Naseem couldn’t guess it despite knowing she is a heroine.

Amir can be seen saying in the video “Punjab Nahi Jaongi actress” but now she will have to go to Punjab considering PSL matches are being held all over Pakistan.

Watch the full video to find out if the players know about Youtube vlogger Irfan Junejo, TikTok star Phullo and Ayesha Sana’s famous dialogue “bright karen ise.”

