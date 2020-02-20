KARACHI: The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has kicked off with a giltzy opening ceremony at Karachi’s National Stadium.

A large number of people are attending the opening ceremony of Pakistan’s own Twenty20 league as this year, for the first time, the whole edition will be played in the country.

The fans in the stadium will be on the edge of their seats and millions around the globe will be glued to their television sets as world-renowned artists like Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will embellish the ceremony with their breath-taking performances, while Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform PSL 2020’s anthem Tayyar Hain.

The league’s first match will be played between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United after the ceremony. The match will start at 9:00 pm.

Overall 34 matches will be played between six franchises.

