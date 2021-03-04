PSL 6 postponed over rising Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided on Thursday to postpone the ongoing sixth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) after multiple players tested Covid-19 positive.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering that the health and wellbeing of all participants was paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 with immediate effect,” PCB said in a statement.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.”

Six players and one support staff official have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was moved a day ahead after Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tested positive on the match day.

PCB conducted tests of all franchises a day later where three came out COVID-19 positive. Earlier today, PCB also confirmed three more cases from two different franchises.

