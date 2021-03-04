Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PSL 6 postponed over rising Covid-19 cases

PSL 6 Postpone

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided on Thursday to postpone the ongoing sixth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) after multiple players tested Covid-19 positive.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering that the health and wellbeing of all participants was paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 with immediate effect,” PCB said in a statement.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.”

Six players and one support staff official have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.  The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators was moved a day ahead after Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed tested positive on the match day.

PCB conducted tests of all franchises a day later where three came out COVID-19 positive. Earlier today, PCB also confirmed three more cases from two different franchises.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers’ press conference

Pakistan

Asif Zardari thanks Nawaz, Fazl for supporting Gilani in Senate polls

Pakistan

Court stops govt from acquiring land for Ravi urban project

Pakistan

FBR traces 15 expensive benami vehicles in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close