PSM retrenched workers’ delegation meets Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani thanked the laid off employees of Pakistan Steel Mills over ending their protest sit-in at the railway track.

Provincial minister was talking to a delegation of the sacked Pakistan Steel Mills employees who called on him on Wednesday.

“We condemn the government’s decision of retrenchment of the mills workers and stand by the side of the workers,” Ghani said.

“We will deliver the sacked employees demands to the federal government and if the government refused to accept theses demands, the workers have every right to protest,” Saeed Ghani said.

“People’s Party’s manifesto is to provide employment and not sacking people from jobs,” the minister further said.

The Sindh government will form a committee to resolve problems of the retrenched employees of Pakistan Steel, the labour minister added.

Sacked employees of Pakistan Steel called off their protest and left the blocked main railway track near Bin Qasim yesterday, which had suspended the railway traffic for many hours.

Sindh’s education and labor minister Saeed Ghani said that he has held talks with protesters on behalf of the government and has taken note of their grievances who later had agreed to his advice of calling off the protest.

He said the government will officially sit with PSM sacked employees delegation to raise their demands to the federal government.

