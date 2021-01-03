PSP to hold protest rally over Karachi Census figures

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday announced to hold a protest rally against contentious figures of population census in Karachi, ARY News reported.

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal addressing a press conference today said that the federal government was not prepared to count an actual figure of the population of the city. “We would go to any length for correction of the census figures of Karachi’s population,” Kamal said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The PSP will hold a rally from Pakistan House to Karachi Press Club on January 10 in the initial stage,” PSP leader said.

He called general public to participate in the party’s rally and the public meeting on January 10.

He blasted the People’s Party holding it responsible for devastation in Sindh from Karachi to Kashmore.

In a scathing attack on the MQM-Pakistan Mustafa Kamal said that the party is also responsible for the population census, “MQM have strength and it could cause collapse of the government but it is still part of the government,” he said.

“Whenever the MQM would say it is quitting the government, the NAB will put them behind the bars,” PSP leader claimed.

“Unfortunately no democratic government has given an effective local government system to the country,” Chairman PSP lamented.

He said, the PTI was calling the local government system a solution of problems when it was not in the government but now no serious step being taken for it.

Comments

comments