PSQCA team raids Bashir Memon son’s factory in Sanghar

SANGHAR: Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) raided the factory of the son of former FIA Director General Bashir Memon in the Sanghar district of Sindh here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Quality Standards (PSQCA) team raided the ghee factory using another company’s name and trademark. The team also obtained samples and scrutinize the documents.

The raid was carried out on Al-Mujtaba Oil and Ghee Industries Pvt. Ltd. The factory belongs to Shehzad Bashir, son of former DG FIA Bashir Memon.

According to PSQCA sources, the factory was producing substandard ghee by illegally using well-known brand names and trademarks.

According to sources, another factory manufacturing ghee had also sent a legal notice to Memon’s factory on February 26, 2021, for using their trademark.

The PSQAC had also sent a notice to Bashir Memon’s son on March 2 and sought clarification from him.

The Economics (Commerce Division) had also directed the IG Sindh Police on April 29 to take stern action against the factory for using the trademark.

