Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PSX continues to gain on the 100 index, closes at 99 points

PSX

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday (today) as it gained 99 points to close at 34,95.33 points on the 100 index, ARY News reported.

PSX recorded a total of 37,683,170 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 1.582 billion.

Out of 309 companies, share prices of 135 companies recorded increase while that of 152 companies registered decline whereas 22 companies remained stable.

Read More: US Dollar goes down to Rs 157.75 in interbank market

Unity was the volume leader with 13,905,500 shares, and its per share price increased by 0.58 to close at Rs 10.3 per share.

TRG remained the runner up with 2,079,000 shares traded during the day and its price also increased by Rs 0.02 per share to close at Rs 16.36 followed by MLCF, trading volume of which was recorded at 1,818,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.42 and closed at Rs 23.89 per share.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Christine Lagarde continues to break glass ceilings

Pakistan

Thai Airways to resume flight operations at Lahore airport from July 16: Fawad

Pakistan

Authority to implement Benami Act to function from tonight: Shabbar Zaidi

Pakistan

No change in gas tariff for basic consumers: petroleum division    


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close