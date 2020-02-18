KARACHI: Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) remained bearish on Tuesday as KSE-100 index lost 101 points at the end of the day, ARY NEWS reported.

The 100-index closed at 40,175 points after it lost a business of 0.25 percent in the day.

On February 12, the PSX witnessed a bullish run as the index gained 816 points at the end of the day after remaining on a losing streak until the first day day of this week, ARY NEWS reported.

The PSE-100 index crossed the 40,000 mark and ended the day with 40631 points. A major sum of Rs 120 billion entered the market to improve the market value.

The day begin with a positive trend at the PSX on Wednesday and the first half also witnessed a gain in 455 points, crossing the 40,000 mark to boost investors confidence.

The rising trend has begun from Tuesday that saw an increasing trend as compared to first trading day of the week, when the KSE-100 index had lost 847 points.

