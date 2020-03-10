KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed gained 637 points, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index closed at 37,696 points. The PSX witnessed bloodbath and lost over 600 points.

PSX total volume traded in the market was 307,960,340 shares. Total companies traded were 360 of which 125 were positive, 218 were negative and 17 were unchanged.

Meanwhile, most Southeast Asian stock markets bounced back on Tuesday from steep falls in the previous session, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks amid speculation of coordinated stimulus measures from central banks.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to take “major” steps to shield the economy against the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, while speculation of more central bank rate cuts and fiscal stimulus measures also rose.

Italy announced a lockdown of the entire country until next month to combat the epidemic, while the World Health Organization warned that the threat of a pandemic had become very real.

Singapore shares, which had fallen most in 11 years on Monday, gained as much as 2.2% in their best session since December 2018.

