Downward trends continue to haunt PSX, sheds 320 points

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed discouraging trends as the 100 index plummeted by 320.53 points (0.93 percent) to close at 33,971.12 points.

A total of 108,579,170 shares worth Rs 3.751 billion were traded today.

Share prices of 45 companies recorded an upward trend while 266 companies took a plunge whereas 09 companies remained stable out of the 320 companies that traded shares.

K-Electric Limited with a volume of 14,604,000 and price per share of Rs 4.00, Pak International Bulk with a volume of 6,909,500 and price per share of Rs 8.04 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 6,502,000 and price per share of Rs 9.25 were the top traded companies for the day.

Nestle Pakistan with an increase of Rs 57.50 per share, closing at Rs 7249 and Pak Tobacco XD with an increase of Rs 32.64 per share, closing at Rs 2492.64 were the foremost gainers of today’s trading, registering positive trends since their last trade.

Bata (Pak) with the decrease of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 1290 and Wyeth Pak Ltd XD with the decrease of Rs 33.85 per share closing at Rs 669.04 observed a boorish trend the entire day.

