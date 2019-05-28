Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PSX CEO Richard Morin steps down

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Chief Executive Officer Richard Morin has stepped down on Tuesday after his resignation was accepted by the Board of Directors.

Sources informed ARY News that Richard Morin’s resignation came after he was issued a show cause notice, by a bourse’s committee, asking him to explain running a Canadian wealth management company simultaneously while being the PSX chief.

A notification of his resignation was shared on the PSX website.

Richard Morin had joined the PSX as the first–ever non-Pakistani CEO in January 2018.

Richard Morin completed his B.Sc in Economics from the University of Montreal and an MBA from McGill University. He has also headed Stock Exchange of Mauritius. Richard Morin had also been vice president of National Bank Securities.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

No tolerance towards elements trying to work against country’s peace: Awan

Must Read

No, this woman police officer was not shot dead

Pakistan

‘Imran a puppet, pawn’: Maryam fires broadside at PM

Pakistan

Moon-sighting to be decided under religious teachings: CII chief


ARY NEWS URDU