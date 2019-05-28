PSX CEO Richard Morin steps down

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Chief Executive Officer Richard Morin has stepped down on Tuesday after his resignation was accepted by the Board of Directors.

Sources informed ARY News that Richard Morin’s resignation came after he was issued a show cause notice, by a bourse’s committee, asking him to explain running a Canadian wealth management company simultaneously while being the PSX chief.

A notification of his resignation was shared on the PSX website.

Richard Morin had joined the PSX as the first–ever non-Pakistani CEO in January 2018.

Richard Morin completed his B.Sc in Economics from the University of Montreal and an MBA from McGill University. He has also headed Stock Exchange of Mauritius. Richard Morin had also been vice president of National Bank Securities.

