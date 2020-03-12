KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trends as KSE-100 index plunged at the start of days trading, ARY News reported.

PSX mostly witnessed bearish trends throughout the week and is currently trading at 36919 points at the KSE-100 points index.

The market suffered a downfall of 753 points at the start of trading at the stock exchange extending a prior negative trend.

Trading initially had begun at 37673 points and is consistently registering a decrease for the past few days as the world’s economy is currently embattled with coronavirus.

US Dollar hits eight-month high

The United States (US) dollar is on the rise again and has hit its all-time high in the last eight months on Thursday in the inter-bank market, ARY News reported.

The US dollar extended an upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market for a third straight day registering a 58 paisa increase after stabilising at 158.90.

