Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PSX continues bearish trends as world economy cripples under coronavirus

PSX bearish trend

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trends as KSE-100 index plunged at the start of days trading, ARY News reported.

PSX mostly witnessed bearish trends throughout the week and is currently trading at 36919 points at the KSE-100 points index.

Read More: PSX 100-index recovers 641 points after initial crash

The market suffered a downfall of 753 points at the start of trading at the stock exchange extending a prior negative trend.

Trading initially had begun at 37673 points and is consistently registering a decrease for the past few days as the world’s economy is currently embattled with coronavirus.

US Dollar hits eight-month high

The United States (US) dollar is on the rise again and has hit its all-time high in the last eight months on Thursday in the inter-bank market, ARY News reported.

The US dollar extended an upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market for a third straight day registering a 58 paisa increase after stabilising at 158.90.

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Saudi Arabia widens travel ban to Europe, others over coronavirus

Business

US Dollar continues to go upwards mobile, hits eight month high

Business

US stock futures tumble as Trump’s virus response disappoints

Business

Boeing reins in spending amid 737 MAX, coronavirus crises


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close