Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 126 points in volatile session

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday noted bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 42,633.02 points with the positive change of 126.08 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 173,043,120 shares were traded compared to the trade 230,827,150 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.726 billion as compared to Rs 9.773 billion during last trading day.

Total 350 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 178 recorded gain and 152 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Friday as concerns over an escalating coronavirus outbreak in China – the region’s biggest trading partner – bruised risk sentiment and as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday kicked off.

China on Friday stepped up measures to contain the virus that had killed 25 people and infected more than 800, with public transport suspensions in 10 cities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a health emergency for China but stopped short of declaring an international health emergency, even as millions geared up for travel during the Chinese New Year week that could accelerate the contagion’s spread.

