PSX lost 1,487 points during last trading week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend in the last trading week as KSE-100 index lost 1,487 points, ARY News reported.

As per the weekly trading report issued by the PSX, a total of 670 million shares were traded, whereas the index saw the highest level of 41,630 points while the lowest was recorded at 40,046 points.

The value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.810 billion as compared to Rs 5.864 billion during last trading day.

Total 355 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 47 recorded gain and 291 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 21,467,000 shares and price per share of Rs 21.81, Lotte Chemical with a volume of 17,385,500 and price per share of Rs 13.92 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 14,431,500 and price per share of Rs 12.66.

