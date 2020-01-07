ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has green-lighted non-commercial trials for the latest 5G wireless technology for digital cellular networks in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the telecom authority has allowed two private mobile operators to conduct needful tests to check the usability and delivery of the technology.

Chinese and Dutch mobile operators working in Pakistan have been given permission to conduct trials for a duration of six-months.

The permission currently is limited to non-commercial use only and warrants no trade-off of any kind on the technology.

5G, however, has become intensely controversial in many locations, with citizens’ groups, and a few scientists, expressing concerns about the possible health effects of radio-frequency (RF) energy transmitted by 5G base stations.

Some 5G pundits contend that the new network generates radiofrequency radiation that can damage DNA and lead to cancer; cause oxidative damage that can cause premature aging; disrupt cell metabolism; and potentially lead to other diseases through the generation of stress proteins.

