ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has allowed mobile phone operators to restore internet services in several districts of Balochistan and Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after five years.

After a review of the security situation by concerned departments, the interior ministry directed telecom operators for restoration of internet services in Khyber District of KP and various areas of certain districts of Balochistan.

Press Release: In pursuance of Government’s vision of providing internet services across the country, after review of security situation by concerned departments, instructions have been issued to telecom operators for restoration of internet services in Khyber District of KPK pic.twitter.com/AelSfDxP8N — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) June 2, 2021

The areas include Turbat city, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk & Kalat along the highways i.e. RCDH, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road.

The PTA also directed cellular mobile operators (CMOs) will also be directed to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G sites to 3G/ 4G where feasible, and consider network expansion so that better voice and data services can be extended to residents of these areas.

“The restoration of data services will help residents to fulfill their educational, health, commerce and communication needs. Restoration of internet services in other areas will be implemented in a phased manner, subject to review of security situation,” the PTA said in its press release.

