PTA reply sought over disruption of internet services during online classes

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sought a reply from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and mobile phone companies over the disruption of internet services during online classes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In his arguments before the court, the lawyer of the applicant stated that the government ordered to initiate online classes amid coronavirus third wave, but the internet services remain disrupted during the online sessions.

“The education of the students is being badly affected due to frequent disruption.” Noor Alam Khan further said that it is the responsibility of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and mobile phone companies to ensure undisrupted services of the internet.

The Peshawar High Ccourt (PHC), after hearing initial arguments served notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and mobile phone companies. The further hearing has been adjourned until June 22.

The educational activities are disturbed after coronavirus spread and the majority of the academic institutions are carrying out online classes.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has reopened schools in five more districts after witnessing a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate.

