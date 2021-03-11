PTA blocks TikTok in Pakistan following PHC ruling

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the Peshawar High Court (PHC) orders, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)on Thursday issued directives to all service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok app in the country, ARY News reported.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered on Thursday the authorities concerned to impose a ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok.

A PHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, called for a ban to be imposed on the app from today.

Read More: Ban on TikTok to lift once guidelines are undertaken: Aminul Haque

In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App. During the hearing of a case today, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App.

“Videos being uploaded on TikTok are unacceptable to our society,” the chief justice remarked while hearing a petition seeking directives for the government to block unethical and immoral content on the application.

Also Read: LHC seeks govt reply on plea for ban on TikTok, other apps

“TikTok videos are peddling vulgarity in society,” he said and ordered that this app be blocked immediately.

On October 9, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had placed a ban on TikTok in the country.

Comments

comments