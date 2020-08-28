PTA asks YouTube to remove ‘indecent’ content, hate speech

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked YouTube remove “indecent” content and “hate speech”, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the PTA said it had asked the video-sharing platform “to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude and hate speech content for viewing in Pakistan”.

Press Release: PTA has asked video-sharing platform YouTube to immediately block vulgar, indecent, immoral, nude and hate speech content for viewing in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/luZWrrsOnM — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 27, 2020

The state-run regulatory body said YouTube must ensure that “objectionable content” is immediately blocked and that it is not used for “disseminating such content”.

The PTA further announced that the Google-owned service was “directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism so that the unlawful material is detected/deleted and not accessible within Pakistan”.

Earlier the Senate was informed by the PTA chairman that a total of 830,000 websites had been blocked for containing pornographic content.

He had told the committee, which met with PPP Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair in Islamabad, that as many as 2,364 websites carrying child pornographic content were blocked on the basis of information shared by Interpol.

Comments

comments