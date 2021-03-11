PTI, allied parties to win top Senate slots, says Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan on Thursday expressed confidence that the candidates fielded by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Senate chairman and deputy chairman offices will emerge victorious in the elections, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with current Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, the Balochistan chief minister thanked the like-minded allies for supporting them. He maintained that the next day will bring good news.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said that Baluchistan hopes that things will get better in the coming days.

The Senate will elect its chairman and deputy chairman after the oath-taking of 48 newly elected members of the Upper House of Parliament in Islamabad tomorrow.

According to the senate Secretariat, the newly elected senators will take oath in a session to be convened on Friday morning.

After the oath-taking, the session will be adjourned for submission of nomination papers for the chairman and deputy chairman slots. Later, the session will resume in the evening the same day to elect the chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House.

The 11-party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had nominated Senator-elect Yousuf Raza Gillani and JUI-F general secretary Ghafoor Haideri as joint candidates for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots, respectively.

