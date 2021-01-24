MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday the PTI government and its allies will defeat a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly through a constitutional way.

Talking to media here, he said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari constitutionally accepted Imran Khan as the country’s premier by announcing to bring in a no-confidence motion against him. “Now he ought to stop calling an elected Prime Minister Imran Khan as selected,” he added.

FM Qureshi was of the view that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is an unnatural alliance as its constituent parties differ over many issues, including tendering resignations from assemblies.

He said Pakistan wants to establish friendly ties with its neighbors as per its foreign policy. Pakistan will establish good relations with the Biden administration, he announced.

Shah Mahmood said there is a harmony between US President Joe Boden and the Pakistani government’s policies as they are similar to each other. The new US administration will soon realise that India has changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is no more a democratic country, he maintained, adding voices are also being raised in this regard inside India.

The foreign minister said Kashmiris are facing Indian brutalities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir while minorities are finding themselves unsafe in India.

