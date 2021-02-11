ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board to finalised names of candidates for upcoming Senate elections scheduled on March 3, ARY News reported.

Sources informed ARY News that the ruling party’s parliamentary board has finalised names of the candidates to be awarded tickets for Senate polls and has sent recommendations to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The parliamentary board of PTI has suggested that Shibli Faraz, Sania Nishtar, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Dr Zarka be awarded Senate tickets.

Name of Federal Minister for Finance Hafeez Sheikh has been shortlisted on technocrat seats, according to sources. The name of PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha from coalition parties has also been finalised.

Speaking to PTI’s parliamentary board members, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that PTI will end the tradition of awarding tickets to feudalists and capitalists.

The final approval will be given by the prime minister.

Read: ECP to scrutinize credentials of Senate candidates via online process

The meeting was attended by three governors and chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

On Feb 1, the PTI formed an 11-member parliamentary board headed by PM Khan for award of tickets. The board comprises Shafqat Mehmood, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Usman Buzdar, Mehmood Khan and Aamir Kiyani,

Three governors Imran Ismail, Shah Farman and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar are also included in the parliamentary board.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for the Senate elections in the four provinces.

According to the top electoral body, the polling to elect legislators for the upper house of the parliament will be held on March 3.

As per schedule released by the ECP, public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued by the Returning Officers on February 11. The ECP will accept submission of the nomination papers on February 12 and 13.

