PTI’s central leadership seeks resignation from Firdous Shamim Naqvi

KARACHI: The central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought resignation from its provincial lawmaker and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leadership has asked Firdous Shamim Naqvi to step down as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Sources told ARY News that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met with Naqvi and conveyed him a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Haleem Adil Sheikh is likely to be made new Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Meanwhile, a session of PTI’s Sindh Assembly MPAs is currently underway at the residence of Firdous Naqvi.

Back in September 2020, ARY News had reported about the resignation of Naqvi over directives of the PM Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Firdous Shamim Naqvi failed to perform well as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, whereas, his controversial statements also created issues for the political party.

Moreover, some members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) raised complaints against the Sindh opposition leader for the harsh attitude towards them.

Naqvi had also apologised in a Twitter message over his statement outside the office of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) office on September 18.

