PTI condemns attack on journalists by PML-N workers in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Friday strongly condemned the attack on journalists by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers during the press conference of Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader Ahmed Jawad in a statement said that PML-N took revenge of Senate defeat by attacking journalists, which is a shameful attitude.

“New evidences of money laundering unearthed against Maryam Nawaz today clearly shows her frustration. Maryam has nothing to respond over the exposed Telegraphic transfers (TTs),” he added.

The PTI expressed solidarity with the journalists who subjected to torture by PML-N activists.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar said that national money was plundered without any mercy in the past.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday afternoon, he said Sharif family used Telegraphic Transfers for their money laundering to make assets abroad. He said all cases relating to TTs are being sent to NAB.

Shahzad Akbar said looted money is being recovered and another plea bargain was made today.

