PTI delegation lands in Karachi to convince estranged ally MQM

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by Jahangir Tareen landed in Karachi on Saturday for meeting with estranged coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY NEWS reported.

The government delegation, which also included Pervaiz Khattak and Arbab Shahzad, will hold meeting with MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of the party’s Rabita Committee.

The delegation will visit Bahadurabad head office of the MQM at 3:00pm today to address reservations of the party’s leadership and convince Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to take back his resignation from the cabinet post.

MQM leaders are expected to move forward their demands and reservations. The two sides will also review the working relationship between the two parties.

The sources quoting PTI leaders said all just demands of the MQM-P will be accepted during the meeting.

The PTI delegation led by Jahangir Tareen after reaching Karachi held a meeting with Sindh governor Imran Ismail and discussed federal government funded development projects for Karachi and other issues.

Earlier on January 13, a delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms Asad Umar held a meeting with MQM-P leaders at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad to assuage their reservations.

Asad Umar after the meeting said Khalid Maqbool didn’t retract his decision to quit the federal cabinet.

